Kevin Hart announces Salt Lake City tour stop

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - Kevin Hart, a cast member, producer and co-writer of "Night School," poses at the premiere of the film Sept. 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
SALT LAKE CITY — Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Kevin Hart has announced a new stop in Salt Lake City for his 2025 'Acting My Age' tour. The comedian will be performing at the Delta Center on April 18th.

Tickets for the new tour dates will be available starting on pre-sale Wednesday, January 29. Ticket sales for the general public will go on sale on Friday, January 31 at 10:00 a.m.

Along with the tour date announcement, it was also announced that the show will be phone-free. Upon arrival, guests will have to put all their phones, smartwatches, and accessories into Yondr pouches. Anyone seen using a device will be escorted from the venue.

You can find more ticket information here.

