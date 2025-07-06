Law enforcement certifications suspended for five SLC officers for falsifying time cards

SANDY, Utah — Five Salt Lake City police officers are facing disciplinary action for falsifying time cards, with the state suspending their law enforcement certifications.

The Peace Officer Standards and Training Council overheard the cases for the majority of the meeting, which were argued to be part of an overall "culture" for the department post-pandemic in 2022.

In 2022, the officers signed up for overtime shifts to move homeless encampments by a Salt Lake City business. But upon hearing an officer brag about being paid hours they did not work in 2024, an audit later found the time cards filled did not match the hours actually worked.

The attorneys and officers stated that, at the time, COVID-19-related restrictions led to "flexible schedules" that resulted in officers showing up late for their scheduled shifts due to a lack of supervision.

Such camp mitigation shifts often had no supervision to ensure officers arrived on time, said officers during the meeting. An attorney mentioned such concerns are being addressed by the newly appointed police chief.

The Peace Officer Standards and Training Council investigations alleged misconduct by officers before recommending penalties. Those penalties are later reviewed and approved during quarterly meetings.