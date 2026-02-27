Layton community sends love, support to Hill Air Force Base troops as Iran tension escalates

LAYTON, Utah — Spend a day in Undisputed Barber Shop in Layton, and you'll notice their cuts come with a side of patriotism.

“We always say when you hear the jets it’s the sound of freedom,” shared shop owner Ashley Jasper.

Undisputed sits right at the edge of Hill Air Force Base, and for plenty of those pilots in the F-35s, it's a regular stop.

“Them serving our country, it’s awesome to be able to cut their hair and be a big part of their journey in their career,” said barber Kelton Postel.

Jasper believes 80 percent of the barber shop's clients came from the base, whether active duty or civilians, as well as their families. So when there's talk of military strikes, she and her crew pay special attention.

Postel knows he can't ask much when there's amped activity as there was the other night.

"[Base personnel] don’t talk about it a whole lot," he said. "We do know there’s some tension going on in the Middle East,”

As talk of an Iran strike continues, those at the shop are thinking of the people who go from the barber chair to the cockpit.

Here’s how Hill Air Force Base F-35s could be used in Iran:

“You can tell they’re doing training with the jets and flying over, we kind of knew something was going on,” said Jasper. “I support the troops. I want them to do what they need to do. Especially... that’s what protects us,”

The Undisputed team is sending support, love and hope to the troops and their families.

“I think we’re in great hands,“ said Jasper.

“Think it’s hard for the families for when they’re deployed," added Postel, "just knowing the fact that they might not make it home, you know, that’s the scariest part,”