Real Salt Lake fans and players alike excited for home season kickoff against Seattle Sounders

SANDY, Utah — There’s something special about the anticipation before a soccer game. The excitement of the new season ahead for Real Salt Lake hangs above the American First Field, warming up the pitch for the players.

It’s calm before the storm. Because on Saturday night at 5:30, thousands of fans will pack into the stadium to cheer on RSL as they kick off their first home game of the 2026 season against the Seattle Sounders.

Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni said this season that he expects a lot of energy and excitement from his team.

“A lot of attacking soccer,” he said. “We play in such a beautiful venue at America First Field so I’m just really excited for a new year. We have six or seven new players that are joining the group. So I think with the core group we had last year and the additions, we should be an exciting group to come watch.”

Mastroeni believes that having a Major League Soccer team in town is great for both soccer fans and aspiring players.

“It’s pretty awesome,” he said. “The amount of kids playing youth soccer these days and they have their heroes playing in the stadium every weekend so the availability to come and watch and learn, come check out training is really awesome.”

RSL’s President of Business Operations, John Kimball, said they’re expecting thousands of people to come watch the home opener on Saturday.

“Yesterday we were sitting at about 19,500 and we’ll sell out this game,” said Kimball.

Kimball said their jerseys represent the community of Salt Lake City with the mountain switchbacks imprinted as shadows on the shirts.

“Every kit that we do for the women’s and the men’s will tell a story about our culture,” he said.

So as the team heads into their season, they’re grateful for the fans cheering them on and the opportunity to represent Salt Lake City.

“I think we have the best fans in the league,” said Mastroeni. “They are going to be important no only for tomorrow but also for the rest of the season.”