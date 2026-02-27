Millcreek family reunited with lost cat after more than a year of searching

MILLCREEK, Utah — If there was ever a family that loved animals, it’s the Thurmans. They have three cats — Copper, Maizy, and Lucy — and two dogs, Frank and Steve.

On Nov. 11, 2024, the household’s pet family of five dropped to four when Lucy didn’t return. The Thurmans usually keep a window or door open so their cats can come and go.

When Lucy failed to come back, the family called her name, drove around the neighborhood, and posted on social media, hoping someone would help find her.

“She is by far the favorite of the kids and my husband. So, it was really hard. It was very painful,” said Natalie Thurman, Lucy’s owner. Her daughter, Reese, added, “I was beyond heartbroken. My cat that I brought home at thirteen is suddenly gone.”

After weeks and months of searching, the family began to accept that Lucy might never return. “I think by Christmas, we had kinda given up hope that she was going to come back home,” Natalie said. She made photo books of Lucy for the kids and her husband as a comfort.

Then, on Monday, more than a year and three months after Lucy went missing, Natalie received a phone call she’ll never forget from Peggy Hoppe, a practice manager at Millcreek Veterinary Clinic and Urgent Care.

“‘Is this Natalie Thurman?’” Peggy asked. “‘We’re calling about your lost cat.’” Peggy said a good Samaritan had found a cat hiding under a bush in the rain and snow, coaxed her through a fence, and brought her to the clinic.

The clinic staff scanned the cat for a microchip and was able to contact the chip company to reach the owner. “I was like, ‘Well, we have your cat! I think," Peggy recalled. “If you want to come by and pick her up when you get an opportunity, that’d be great.”

Natalie said she was stunned. “It was just unbelievable. I never ever, ever expected we would get that call.”

At the clinic, staff who had followed Lucy’s case were excited to reunite the cat with her family. Natalie FaceTimed Reese during pickup so she could see Lucy for the first time since she disappeared.

Peggy said Lucy was hungry but in good condition. “We gave her some food. She ate all of it. She had good body condition, good fur condition — everything was really good on her,” she said.

Back at home, Lucy was initially timid but quickly settled: she lay on Natalie’s husband’s stomach and began licking the dogs’ heads. That’s when Natalie realized Lucy knew she was home.

“There have been a very limited number of surreal moments like that in my life,” Reese said. “That was one of the craziest. I could just feel my heart full of so much love for my sweet kitty. I am beyond happy.”

The good Samaritan who rescued Lucy did not leave contact information. The Thurmans say they are deeply grateful for the person’s kindness and would like to thank him personally.