Layton crossing guard killed after struck by vehicle

FOX 13 News
Police tape surrounds scene where crossing guard was struck and killed in Layton
LAYTON, Utah — A crossing guard working near a Layton elementary school was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday.

According to police, the 67-year-old man working as a guard was hit on Main Street near 1600 North, which is located near Vae View Elementary School. No children were injured during the incident and the female driver that hit the man is cooperating with police.

The identity of the guard or the circumstances behind the incident are not yet known. The Utah Highway Patrol and the Clearfield Police Department are investigating the man's death.

Investigators on the scene in Layton where a crossing guard was struck and killed Tuesday

