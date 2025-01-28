Layton crossing guard killed after struck by vehicle

LAYTON, Utah — A crossing guard working near a Layton elementary school was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday.

According to police, the 67-year-old man working as a guard was hit on Main Street near 1600 North, which is located near Vae View Elementary School. No children were injured during the incident and the female driver that hit the man is cooperating with police.

The identity of the guard or the circumstances behind the incident are not yet known. The Utah Highway Patrol and the Clearfield Police Department are investigating the man's death.

