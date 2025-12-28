LDS Church announces funeral plans for Jeffrey R. Holland

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the funeral service plans for President Jeffrey R. Holland, who passed away early Saturday morning.

As FOX 13 News previously reported, Holland passed away at the age of 85 due to complications with kidney disease.

The service will be held in the Tabernacle on Temple Square on December 31. It will be open to the public, with doors opening at 9:30 a.m. The service itself will run from 11:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m.

The service will be conducted by Quentin L. Cook, a former mission companion of Holland, and will be presided over by LDS Church President Dallin H. Oaks. It will also include remarks from Holland's family and music from the Tabernacle Choir.

The Church says admission will be on a "space-available" basis, but does plan to make overflow seating available as needed. The service will also be live-streamed on both the Church's official website and on their YouTube channel.

Following the service, Holland will be buried in his hometown of St. George next to his wife, Patricia, who died in 2023.

Anyone wishing to send condolences to Holland's family can do so by emailing them to sendcondolences@churchofjesuschrist.org.