LDS Church to announce new President in "worldwide announcement"

File Photo: Salt Lake City Temple
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it will be making a major announcement on the future of the church on Tuesday afternoon.

"Join us to hear messages from special witnesses of Jesus Christ and learn about the reorganization of a new First Presidency," the Church said in a release.

According to officials, on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m., officials will be talking about the reorganization of a new First Presidency of the Church. “Jesus Christ leads His Church through a prophet, who serves as the President of the Church, and two Apostles who are called to be the prophet’s counselors, forming the First Presidency,” the Church stated.

The message will be broadcast live on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on the Church's social media channels. It will be broadcast in 10 languages.

