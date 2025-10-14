Utah father and his 3 children hospitalized after they went missing hiking in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A Utah father who went missing overnight with his three children in Big Cottonwood Canyon Saturday is recovering in the hospital, the family confirmed. The family confirms that the man involved was 31-year-old Micah Smith.

According to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office, Smith and his 3 children, ages 2, 4, and 8, went hiking in the Broads Fork Trail area on Saturday. The group was reported missing by the family, although officials didn't clarify when the search started.

The search involved the sheriff's office, with the Utah Department of Public Safety's helicopter crew and LifeFlight searching from the air.

The four were found by first responders on Sunday morning, and all four were taken to the hospital. Family says one child is currently on a heart and lung bypass machine, and the father, Micah Smith, suffered 3rd degree frostbite.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office stated Tuesday that the 8-year-old girl has been discharged from the hospital.

A GoFundMe has been established by the family to help cover them financially going forward. You can find more information here.