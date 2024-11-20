Leak detected on natural gas line where South Jordan house exploded

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A natural gas leak was detected on a line just feet away from a South Jordan home that exploded earlier this month, killing a 15-year-old boy who was inside at the time of the incident.

The leak was included in a preliminary report issued Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board which is investigating the deadly Nov. 6 explosion.

Following the incident, Enbridge Gas Utah, which provided natural gas service to the home, found the leak about 150 feet northeast of the home, according to the report. The leak was located in a 4-inch diameter Aldyl A natural gas main that was installed in 1976.



During its post-explosion investigation, Enbridge detected what it called subsurface gas between the main line and two homes, including the one that exploded.

"The subsurface gas extended from the main to the backyard and front yard of each home, reaching about 250 feet from the leak. Enbridge also detected gas in the atmosphere of the neighboring home after the accident," the report said.

Enbridge removed the failed main and later repaired the line.

The NTSB said that its preliminary information showed that that none of the five residents reported smelling gas before the explosion and there was not a natural gas alarm in the accident home.