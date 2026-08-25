Cache County family relying on community to help 13-year-old boy with cerebral palsy

MILLVILLE, Utah — Thirteen-year-old Trexton hasn’t had it easy.

“He's a sweet little boy, but they've had a real struggle,” said Trexton’s uncle, Gabe Lee. "He can't walk, he can't talk, he can't do any of the things that normal little boys and girls can do.”

At just three months old, Trexton from Millville was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, and countless surgeries followed. The older he gets, simple tasks like getting in a car have become more challenging for his parents, Jason and Lisa.

“Lisa literally has him up on her shoulder,” Gabe explained. "He has like shaking-type spastic reflexes, and so trying to get him into that and then out of that is, it's a big haul for her.”

“I was like, wait a minute, he's sitting in that in the car. How do they get him up in there?," added Trexton’s aunt, Autumn Lee Ferguson, through tears. "And they're like, 'Well, it's a lot of work,' and like that's got to be uncomfortable for him, he’s just so special.”

Family knew they had to do something to help their brother.

“He's the kind of person that'll literally give you the shirt off his back. If you needed it, if you needed help, he would stop anything that he's doing and show up,” Gabe said of his brother, Jason.

The family needed a wheelchair-accessible van, but resources are limited.

“They would have to go to Arizona to find something that was compatible. Or they were telling me even like Oregon, there's just not a lot here in Utah, and there are a lot of families that are in need,” Autumn said.

However, a miracle happened, and one popped up for sale in Utah, but the price set them back.

“[Jason's] like, 'Well, do you have like $70,000 to $100,000 for a van?' And I was like, 'What? They're that much money?'” Autumn recalled.

Jason negotiated a lower price, and Autumn and Gabe started a GoFundMe page, which raised $20,000, but they've yet to reach the finish line and are hoping the community can get them there.

“[Trexton's] a miracle to us," said Gabe. 'He's just... he's just our little angel. And for however long he's here, anything we can do to help him is a big deal to us.”

Anyone looking to help can donate to the GoFundMe or directly to the family through Venmo @Lisa-Lee-75.