Timpanogos School District considers potential school closures

LINDON, Utah — The fledgling Timpanogos School District is the latest in Utah County to explore the possibility of closing and consolidating some schools.

District officials want to use the current transitional period to strengthen schools and make the most of their resources as they break away from the Alpine School District.

Communications Director Tyler Vigue says

The Timpanogos board will meet Wednesday to announce three undisclosed junior high schools to be studied for one potential closure. They will also look at 10 different elementary schools for multiple closures.

“When you look at the elementary schools — we’ve got 20,” said district communications director Tyler Vigue. “There’s several of them that are already below what we consider a robust school size.”

Vigue added that when the district runs its projections for the number of incoming students, “We’re seeing a declining school enrollment in many of our communities.”

Officials noted that declining birth rates and economic factors have contributed to statewide change.

“As housing prices really skyrocketed, we saw the population starting to shift — and not only shift, but change,” explained Aaron Brough, the director of data and statistics for the Utah State Board of Education.

While Utah County saw roughly 16,000 new people move in from 2024 to 2025, Brough said that doesn’t necessarily correlate to enrollment growth.

This past spring, the Nebo School Board began its own closure studies, even as the district has grown by nearly 25% since 2020.

“No longer are we seeing the same number of large families that we’ve historically had here in Utah,” Brough added.

He said that can lead school districts to challenging decisions.

“If the population trends shift, how do you approach that?” asked Brough. “The costs of maintaining these schools, it’s pretty expensive.”

Vigue believes the study can offer a more appropriate use of taxpayer resources and give students the support structures they need.

“The large school has more flexibility to adjust class size, to address the needs of those students,” said Vigue. “A small school doesn’t necessarily mean smaller class size.”

But Vigue recognizes that many of these are long-standing, community institutions.

“We know it will be hard for families that even just have their school on the list,” he added. “But we hope they’re patient with us, they go through the process with us and engage with us.”

The school board will first have a study session at 4 p.m. Wednesday, before the public meeting and vote on which schools will be studied begins at 6 p.m. The meetings will be held at Alpine’s special education office located at 350 North State Street in Lindon.