Lehi gas leak forces evacuation of multiple homes

LEHI, Utah — Several homes in a Lehi neighborhood have been evacuated after a house reported high levels of natural gas on Thursday morning.

As of 11 a.m., 14 homes, including the original location that was first reported, have been evacuated near 2700 North and 800 West, according to the Lehi Fire Department.

Enbridge Gas arrived to shut down service in the area around the leak. Officials said gas levels have begun to dissipate, and a detection service set up in the neighborhood also shows levels have dropped.

Residents are waiting to get the all-clear that levels have dropped to safe levels before being allowed to go back to their homes, with the fire department expecting that to take 1-2 hours. Roads to the neighborhood have also been closed off during the evacuations.

It's not known what caused the leak.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story.