Lehi High School on full lockdown after firearm found near campus

LEHI, Utah — Lehi High School has been placed under general lockdown protocols after a firearm was located inside a car near campus on Thursday.

Police said they were dispatched to the school at noon after the firearm was seen in the vehicle.

The school has been placed in general lockdown as police attempt to find the owner of the vehicle and firearm. Once the person is located and confirmed not to be on campus, the school will be placed under secure lockdown.

