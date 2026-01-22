Locals speak out at public hearing for proposed demolition of Historic Cottonwood Paper Mill

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — The family that owns the Old Cottonwood Mill has submitted a request to demolish the "structurally unsalvageable" building. Prompting many of the locals to speak out at the public hearing.

Resident Robyn Taylor-Granda lives roughly a mile from the mill and works with Preservation Utah and has heard what the mill means to others.

"This was one of the early industrial buildings that was made for paper,” said Taylor-Granda. “My grandparents were married there because it had been so many venues over the decades, I went to dances, I went to concerts there, I went to haunted houses there."

Historic Cottonwood Paper Mill may be torn down for condos, developers propose

Historic Cottonwood Paper Mill may be torn down for condos, developers propose

Neighbors spoke at Wednesday night’s planning commission meeting to try to save a location that is iconic to the area and holds great significance for many people.

Dan Hemmert, representing the Walker family, said the family has no choice but to consider this drastic step.

"The family is left with a structure that is scary for the family to own at this point; that’s where they got to where they are in asking for the ability to tear it down, again, the idea is in partnership with the city, to tear it down and preserve elements of the old mill," Hemmert said.

The family wants the city to incorporate pieces from the mill into their new city center project and also create a digital version of the mill to preserve it for future generations.

He also said that over the years, the family has tried selling the space or working with preservation groups and the city to repurpose the space, but those efforts did not work.

"It was really in ‘84 when there [was] major damage done to the walls from the flooding, and one of the walls, it was 6 inches, so these were big shifts,” he said.

After an hour of public comment, everyone who spoke was against a complete demolition.

Many criticized the family for not taking care of the building, even though since it is designated a historic site, was supposed to be maintained.

The planning commission has to wait one year before making a decision on demolition.

City council also has to approve it as well.

"In this year, I think there’s a lot of great brains, a lot of deep pocketbooks, I think there’s a lot of passion, I think there’s a lot of opportunity,” said Sean Steinman, who is on the city’s planning commission.

"I believe they can come to a solution that requires a path forward that doesn’t include demolition,” said Taylor-Granda.

People can still weigh in through comments to the city over the next few months.