Logan police searching for couple who left concerning note before disappearance

LOGAN, Utah — Police in Logan are asking the public for help in finding a couple that disappeared after leaving a concerning note for their family.

According to the Logan Police Department, on Sunday, they were alerted to reports of the missing couple, Garrett and Meredith Dutcher. The family reported that the couple had left a typed note that concerned them.

What exactly was in the note wasn't released by investigators, but they say it did include what to do with their property. The couple's vehicle was also at their home.

Detectives say they believe the Dutchers left their home on foot, and police have searched their home and the surrounding areas.

Anyone who has seen the couple or has knowledge about their whereabouts is asked to call the Logan City Police Department at (435) 753-7555