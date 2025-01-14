Los Angeles resident sends Utah firefighters heartwarming letter of gratitude

LOS ANGELES — As teams of Utah firefighters continue to help contain the devastating wildfires burning in the Los Angeles area, a resident from there decided to express her thanks in written form.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said they received an email from a woman named Danielle from West Hollywood. They shared that email on social media as a way to thank the deployed firefighters for their service.

The letter read:

"Dear Firefighters of Utah,

"On behalf of the people of Los Angeles, I want to extend our deepest gratitude for your tireless efforts in battling the fires around our county. Your bravery, dedication, and selflessness in the face of such huge challenges are awe-inspiring and deeply appreciated.

"The people of LA are more grateful than words can ever truly express. Your willingness to leave your own homes and communities to help protect ours speaks to the strength of your character and the spirit of unity you embody. You are not only saving lives and homes, but have also given us hope and a profound sense of comfort during these difficult times.

"Thank you for your hard work, your sacrifices, and your unwavering commitment to keeping us safe. You are true heroes, and we will never forget the impact you've made on our lives.

"With endless, heartful gratitude,

"Danielle

"West Hollywood, CA"