Utah crews continue to battle deadly California wildfires

LOS ANGELES — The Utah fire crews sent to California last week to battle the deadly wildfires that have killed 24 people continue their fight against further devastation.

Unified Fire shared that its teams received a day off Sunday, but were back to work Monday to mop up around the control lines, as well as patrol structures and address any nuisance smokes in Southern California.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue is working the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, which is now 33 percent contained after destroying over 1,400 structures. The Hurricane crew is working in residential neighborhoods in the area, securing gas lines and checking out other hazards.

Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue Members of the Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue team work the Eaton Fire in Pasadena, California

In all, 64 firefighters from 17 departments around Utah were deployed to California early Thursday. The crews brought with them 15 fire engines designed to fight structural fires and fires in urban areas.

Unified Fire A member of the Unified Fire team sent from Utah seen at fire location in California.

The Utah Department of Public Safety and the Utah Department of Natural Resources sent their teams after the State of California requested assistance.

Utah crews were scheduled to be out west for 14 days, although their deployment could be shortened or extended depending on conditions.

Unified Fire Fire truck from Utah responds to California fire

Several fires remain active throughout the area, including the Palisades Fire, which is the largest in Los Angeles County history. Windy conditions died down over the weekend, but conditions in some locations could be favorable for wildfire development.