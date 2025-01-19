Low-rider community gathers in honor of Kearns woman allegedly murdered by ex-boyfriend

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — On Saturday afternoon, the low-rider community that Talia Benward was a part of got together to show support for her family.

"It's so special. It's been going on for ages and it's a beautiful thing. We're beautiful people with beautiful cars and we love each other," said Trini Hernandez, a friend of Benward's.

Hernandez shared that this group of car enthusiasts will always be there for one another.

"She really loved the low-rider culture so we're doing this for her," said Hernandez.

This Saturday, they gathered to remember Benward.

"We're going to have one last cruise for her out of respect because she was always there for the low-riders, and now low-riders want to be there for her," said Hernandez.

Benward was killed in early January. The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office charged 24-year-old Nestor Rocha Aguayo with six felony counts, including aggravated murder.

Now, people who were close to her like Taiya Inger are looking back on the good times.

"That's one thing she liked to do," said Inger. "She liked to go and support the local low-rider events especially, even the small ones. Even if they didn't mean a lot, she would still show up and show out for everyone."

She shared the impact Benward leaves behind.

"She was always very kind to strangers. She would always help a lot of people, and no matter if she knew you or not, she would always have a welcoming heart," said Inger.

Benward was very involved and enjoyed being a part of the low-rider culture.

"She always had a kind heart to help not only herself and her family but the community. She always warmed up our community during the hardest times," said Inger.

Friends of hers told FOX 13 News that she will be missed by many.

"We got as many people to come out and support as we could, so hopefully there's a lot of people that come out and show their beautiful cars to show how beautiful she was," said Hernandez.

It was a message of love and support to her family with one last cruise.

