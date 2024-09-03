Magna event celebrates progress made by unions

MAGNA, Utah — Labor Day started in the late 1800s to recognize the contributions of workers to the economy.

On Monday, unions showed up at an event in Magna to celebrate the spirit of working and share their message with other workers.

"They say it’s making a resurgence, it’s coming back, so you’re getting it at Starbucks and places like that right now,” Mark Houck said about union memberships.

Houck is with Local 140 for pipe fitters, plumbers and HVAC technicians. He also said unions have helpful apprenticeship programs to help people make a good living while they learn skills.

As union members gathered with their families in tow, the event was intended to show appreciation for each other and recognize their work. They had food, games and a car show.

"It’s a great tradition. We've been doing this for over 20 years,” said Steve Woodman, business manager at IBEW Local 354.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unions added 5,000 members from 2022 to 2023 in Utah. Yet, Utah’s percentage of workers belonging to a union remains the fourth-lowest in the nation.

"Unions are a great brotherhood,” explained Houck. “Together we bargain for honest, livable wage in our industry, and with that strength and unity comes a strength of being able to negotiate a reasonable wage and retirement package."

"The need for union and people being union-minded has always been prevalent here in Utah,” added Woodman.

Also part of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) is "Pride at Work," a constituency group to help everyone feel included.

"Helps LGBTQ people get union jobs, organize in their workplace, and when they're organized, get language in their contract that reflects our needs like bathrooms and trans-inclusive health care,” said Zachary Angell, the treasurer for Pride at Work.

"Understanding that there is a place for everybody in a union,” added Woodman.