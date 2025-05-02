Magna missionary killed while walking on North Carolina sidewalk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A missionary from Magna was killed after a car lost control and struck the 18-year-old while he was walking on a sidewalk in North Carolina.

Aleki Langi was on temporary reassignment in the Charlotte mission while awaiting a visa to serve in Kingston, Jamaica for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was killed Thursday when the driver of the vehicle veered onto the sidewalk where Langi was walking with two others.

A second missionary who was hit sustained minor injuries.

"We extend our deepest condolences and love to Elder Langi’s family, friends, and fellow missionaries during this difficult time," the Church said in a statement. "We pray that they will each feel the Savior’s comfort and peace as they mourn his passing and honor his dedicated missionary service."