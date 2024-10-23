Man arrested after allegedly ramming car into vehicle with wife and child inside

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have arrested a 28-year-old man following a road rage incident where he allegedly rammed a vehicle that his wife and child were in.

Zachary Taylor Rutledge faces charges of domestic violence in the presence of a child, aggravated assault, and child abuse with injury.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 News state that Rutledge and his wife share a child and he allegedly sent her several threatening texts ahead of the incident.

Police say Rutledge followed the woman in his own car as she drove, cutting her off several times and at one point ramming his car into the side of hers as they were both moving. That action caused damage to his wife's vehicle and created a substantial risk of bodily injury to the victim and their infant son, who was in the car at the time.

The victim reported the incident to police and continued to receive more threatening texts from Rutledge saying he was going to kill her. Some of the texts are listed in the court documents, including, " You should be [scared]. This is because of you. All you had to do was call me. It's done. Do what you want. A custody agreement isn't gonna change what's gonna happen now. You did it. I'm over the edge," and, "You're pushing me to have to kill you. Just answer the phone. I don't want to have to do this."

Rutledge is now facing charges of four third-degree felony charges including, domestic violence in the presence of a child, two counts of aggravated assault, and child abuse with injury.