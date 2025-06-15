Man arrested for robbery claims victim was a werewolf

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was booked into Salt Lake County jail Saturday after police say he assaulted a victim, claiming they were a werewolf.

Jose Manuel Perez, 24, was booked on one felony count of Aggravate Robbery. Booking documents filed by Salt Lake City Police state the investigation began around 2:15 p.m., after they received multiple calls reporting an assault in progress at a business where the Perez and the victim were getting lunch. The documents do not state the exact location where this occurred.

The victim attempted to flee multiple times, but Perez kept them restrained in a choke hold. He then pulled out "a wooden stake with a nail in it," telling the victim they were a werewolf and that "he was going to pierce [their] heart."

Fortunately, the victim was able to escape, but Perez ran off with their backpack, which officer later found in his possession after taking him into custody.

Police also found several rocks in Perez's pocket. He told police he carried them out of fear the victim was going to attack him. He then admitted to stealing the backpack, but argued that since officers "got it back to the victim," he couldn't be charged with robbery.

Perez is currently being held without bail.