Man arrested for starting Mountain Road Fire

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden man was arrested Saturday after police say he started a grass fire that grew into the Mountain Road Fire, later fleeing the area.

According to booking documents filed by Ogden Police, the investigation began just before 1:00 a.m. when officers received reports of a grass fire near the 1100 North block of Mountain Road. Callers described seeing a black pickup truck fleeing the area with no lights on at high speed. Moments before the call came into dispatch, an officer had pulled the vehicle over, which was being driven by a juvenile.

He told officers he had been hiking with a man who had offered him narcotics, and then lit a small fire that burned out of control. That man was later identified as Justin Derald Hurd, 51, who was the owner of the truck. The juvenile was detained for further questioning.

As officers began assisting fire crews with what would then become known as the Mountain Road Fire, firefighters requested assistance with a man who was confronting fire crews, later identified as Hurd after he was taken into custody.

During post-Miranda questioning at the Ogden Police station, the juvenile, in the presence of his father, told officers he had met Hurd around midnight when he approached him near the intersection of 12th Street and Jefferson Avenue while walking towards his father's home.

He told officers Hurd appeared intoxicated, but offered to buy food and gas for his truck and allowed him to drive said truck for the purpose of hiking on the trails near where the fire started.

About 30 minutes after they had begun hiking the Ogden Nature Trail, Hurd offered to purchase narcotics for he and the boy to share. Hurd then attempted to build a campfire by lighting dry wood with a pink cigarette lighter, only for the fire to grow out of control despite their efforts to contain it. The juvenile said he left the area, intending to return the truck to Hurd's residence when he was stopped by police.

During his own post-Miranda questioning, Hurd gave a similar account, but repeatedly denied lighting the fire. He then said he attempted to contain it by trying to stomp it out. When asked why he didn't call 911 to report it, Hurd was unable to provide a reason.

At time of reporting, Hurd remains in Weber County Jail, with bail set at $2,500.

As FOX 13 News previously reported, the Mountain Road Fire grew to approximately 18 acres. Crews were able to fully contain it by 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.