Human-caused Ogden wildfire grows to nearly 40 acres

OGDEN, Utah — A human-caused wildfire that started early Saturday has burned an estimated 40 acres in Ogden.

The unnamed fire was first spotted near the Ogden Nature Center North Trailhead and raised alarms among numerous witnesses who saw flames on the hillside.

No structures were reported damaged in the fire, but power lines were affected, and people are being warned to avoid the area.

Video below shows Ogden wildfire burning overnight (Paul Ricks):

Ogden Fire

Video and photos taken from the fire location on Saturday morning appeared to show that the fire was mostly out, although a few small areas remained active.

An investigation into the fire and its exact cause remains underway.

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