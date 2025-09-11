Man arrested, led away from UVU campus after entering shooting crime scene area

OREM, Utah — With the Utah Valley University campus already on edge after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, an arrest made Thursday brought alarm to those who saw a person being led away in handcuffs.

While the person is not a suspect in the shooting, the Utah Department of Public Safety explained that the man entered school grounds and approached the shooting scene on campus, ignoring crime scene tape to keep people away.

After entering the secured area, the unidentified man began taking photos of the scene and law enforcement officers investigating the shooting.

When the man was ordered to stop and identify himself, he fled on foot for a brief time before he was apprehended by officers and led away from the scene. Video shared with FOX 13 News by Chelsea LaRoe showed the man in a long white coat and what appeared to be medical scrubs.

The man was booked into the Utah County Jail and faces charges of felony obstruction and trespassing.