Sandy police officers, fellow riders team up to bring frightened horse to safety

SANDY, Utah — It wasn’t a typical call for Sandy City Police this weekend.

Officers, animal control and members of the local horse community sprang into action after a horse bucked off its rider and ran loose into thick brush near Bell Canyon.

Police and animal control were soon hiking through the area, searching for the frightened horse.

“Hey buddy, how are you? What happened?” one rescuer could be heard saying as they worked to locate the horse, "Chuck."

Police officers were joined by experienced riders from the community, all focused on getting the horse out safely.

“I’m just hoping he’s not hurt,” Colette Engle from Dimple Dell Preservation said Sunday, heard on the officers' body camera footage. “I’m just looking for how we’re going to get him out of here the safest way.”

As the search continued, help came from all over — including Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski, who joined the effort on horseback.

“I’ve got some treats in my bag for him,” Zoltanski said as the horse was brought into the open. “He’s shaking. Oh, poor guy.”

The horse was located quickly, thanks in part to a Sandy City Police drone. Using night vision and infrared technology, officers were able to scan the wooded area and pinpoint his location.

Kelvin Cunningham says he was watching football when he saw a message in a group chat that a fellow rider needed help.

“I hurried and ran out and saddled up my horse,” Cunningham said. “Being the equine community, we are in Bell Canyon and Dimple Dell, everybody helps.”

Rescuers worked together to lead Chuck out of the brush and back to safety, offering treats and calm reassurance along the way.

“If you want, I can pony him back to my place,” Cunningham offered as the group guided the horse out.

Friends say the rider who was thrown was treated at a local hospital and later released.

The rescue came just a day after the community hosted its annual holiday horse parade, an event that highlights the close-knit nature of the area’s equestrian community.

“We do our yearly parade where the kids come out to see all the horses and Santa Claus,” Cunningham said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Cunningham said the response this weekend is exactly what makes the community special.

“I appreciate the people who came out and looked,” he said. “And if I’m the guy next time who’s thrown off my horse, I’d hope everybody does the same for me."