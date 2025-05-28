Man drowns in a community hot tub in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — One man is dead after neighbors reportedly found him lying face down in a community hot tub in Draper. The name of the victim hasn't been released by officials.

According to the Draper Police Department, they were called to a townhome community pool at 14874 South Quarry Point Lane following neighbors finding a man face down in the hot tub.

People on the scene immediately began CPR on the man, but when first responders arrived, he was declared dead.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more about the deceased and what led to the drowning. We will update this article when we learn more.