Man flown to hospital after being struck by car in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — One person was flown to the University of Utah Hospital after being struck by a car while crossing the road in Layton Thursday evening.

The victim, an adult male, was crossing the street near Main Street and Antelope Drive when he was struck by a car.

The man was then transported to Davis County Hospital with serious injuries before being flown to the University of Utah Hospital.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

