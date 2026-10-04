Man hit, killed by two cars on Mountain View Corridor

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man died Saturday night after police say he was hit by two cars on Mountain View Corridor.

West Valley City Police says the investigation began just after 11:15 p.m., when officers were called to 4800 South Mountain View Corridor, where they found a man dead in the middle of the road.

Preliminary findings indicate he was hit by two vehicles. Both drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with police. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The investigated prompted a closure of Mountain View Corridor at 4100 South, but it has since been reopened.