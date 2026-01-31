Man hit, killed by vehicle in Orem

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Orem Friday night.

According to a press release from Orem Police, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near 700 North State Street. A 46 year old man was crossing the road when they were hit by the vehicle.

The driver immediately stopped and called 911. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Orem PD says preliminary findings indicate that alcohol or other substances were not factors in the crash, but the incident remains under investigation.