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Herriman Police looking for suspect who attempted to kick in door

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Herriman Police
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HERRIMAN, Utah — Police are trying to track down an individual who aggressively kicked a Herriman family's door at nighttime while wearing a mask.

The video, posted on Facebook by the homeowner, shows what appears to be a man dressed in all black — except for white and blue Nike high-top sneakers — running up to the porch, opening the outer screen door, then kicking the main door twice before running off. The incident happened last Friday.

The suspect was wearing a balaclava-style face covering, a black sweatshirt with "Auto Parts" on the front and "Essentials: Fear of God" on the back.

Friday, March 13, 2026, an individual attempted to force entry into a Herriman residence. After kicking the door twice, the subject fled the area, and light blue and white Nike high-tops.

Herriman Police said he may have been driving a silver sedan. They shared an artificially enhanced photo of the suspect:

Anyone with information is asked to call Herriman Police through the county's non-emergency dispatch at 801-840-4000 and reference case number HR26-3947.

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