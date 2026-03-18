Payson residents told to stay inside as police search for suspect

PAYSON, Utah — Some residents of Payson and Spanish Fork received an emergency alert late Tuesday night, telling them to "shelter in place."

The alert, shared across social media and with FOX 13 News, said it was for the area near 400 North and 300 East in Payson, but gave no details beyond saying there was a police presence in the area.

Payson Police told FOX 13 News that the reason for the alert was a search for a suspect.

The individual fled from a traffic stop in Spanish Fork, then ended up abandoning their vehicle in Payson near 400 North and 300 East.

They don't know whether the suspect should be considered dangerous; a Payson PD spokesperson said the alert was largely to help with the search so fewer people would be outside.

Police have sent out multiple resources, including K-9 units.

The search was still underway as of 10:00 p.m.

The department said they will release updates on their Facebook page.