Man loses both legs after being hit by car in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man lost one leg when he was hit by a car Thursday night and later had the other amputated in the hospital.

West Valley City Police said the accident happened around 10:20 p.m. near 1300 West and 3300 South.

The 23-year-old victim's car reportedly had electrical issues while driving and it broke down in the road. He got out to try and fix the issues. He was then hit while standing behind his car, pinning him between the two vehicles.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said one of the man's legs was amputated and the other was "severely damaged." After he was taken to the hospital, he was told he would survive but ultimately lose both legs.

Police said the car's lack of power made it so the victim couldn't turn on his hazard lights. The driver of the other vehicle said she didn't see him or his car.

The driver, an 80-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries from her seatbelt, according to West Valley City Police.