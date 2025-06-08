Man rescued after rappelling accident near Alpine

ALPINE, Utah — A man was rescued Sunday after he was injured while rappelling in the Three Falls area near Alpine.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 13 News that the 40 year-old male was rappelling with a group when a stick cut his upper thigh. Utah County Search and Rescue and Lifeflight responded to the scene and were able to him off the mountain.

He was then handed off to Lone Peak Fire, who transported him by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The man's condition is currently unknown at time of reporting.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.