Man riding scooter dies after crashing e-scooter into light pole on SLCC campus

File photo: A person riding an e-scooter
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man was killed in an accident while riding an e-scooter on the Salt Lake Community College campus Wednesday night.

The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, which they said happened shortly before 8 p.m. at SLCC in Taylorsville.

Officials said the victim, an adult male, was riding the scooter on the west side of campus near 4600 South and 2200 West when he crashed into a light pole.

The deceased victim was the only person involved, according to UHP. His identity has not been released.

