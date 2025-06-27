Massive plume of black smoke seen coming from Salt Lake City fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A large fire burning in Salt Lake City is sending a massive plume of black smoke across the Salt Lake Valley on Friday.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department said the fire started just after 3:45 p.m. as a semi truck fire at 2115 West Indiana Circle before it spread to a nearby grass field.

Because of the smoke, temporary delays were seen on nearby I-215 and police are asking everyone to avoid the area of the fire.

Video below shows how big the fire was at its start (Courtesy: Luis Fernando Amezcua):

As of 4 p.m., the fire is close to complete containment. An investigator is now on the scene of the fire to determine its exact cause.

