Massive power outage affects 18,000+ customers in Salt Lake Valley

SALT LAKE CITY — Over 5,000 customers remain without power in the Salt Lake Valley on Friday after an outage that originally impacted nearly 19,000 locations.

Rocky Mountain Power said a transmission supply was interrupted just before 2 p.m. at its Cottonwood substation. A troubleshooter was dispatched and restored power to 5,000 customers. Service has now been restored to all but 5,400 customers.

No specific cause for the disruption was released.

The current outage appears to be focused in the Millcreek area, with an estimated repair time of before 10:30 p.m.

