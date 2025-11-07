Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Massive power outage affects 18,000+ customers in Salt Lake Valley

outage1.png
Rocky Mountain Power
outage1.png
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — Over 5,000 customers remain without power in the Salt Lake Valley on Friday after an outage that originally impacted nearly 19,000 locations.

Rocky Mountain Power said a transmission supply was interrupted just before 2 p.m. at its Cottonwood substation. A troubleshooter was dispatched and restored power to 5,000 customers. Service has now been restored to all but 5,400 customers.

No specific cause for the disruption was released.

The current outage appears to be focused in the Millcreek area, with an estimated repair time of before 10:30 p.m.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere