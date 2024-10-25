Max Roth shares conversation with woman who translated boarding school survivor stories

PROVO, Utah — Utah was home to at least 7 Indian boarding schools. Panguitch is where we know at least twelve students died and were buried far from home. Intermountain Indian School in Brigham City remained the biggest until 1984.

Meredith Lam, a Navajo, has dedicated her career to helping Indigenous students succeed. She writes for American Indian Services and is the Native American Education director for Provo City Schools.

She's also the daughter and granddaughter of boarding school survivors. As she translated her grandparents' oral histories, including their experience in boarding schools, she told me what she experienced.