Midvale babysitter charged with murder, aggravated child abuse after infant dies

MIDVALE, Utah — The Salt Lake County District Attorney has charged Zachary Jarred Walton, 28, with murder and aggravated child abuse after an incident led to the death of an infant under his care.

District Attorney Sim Gill filed a first-degree felony murder and two counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse charges against Walton on Friday. The charges come after Walton allegedly slammed a 4-month-old baby's head into an elevator wall at a Midvale shelter to stop her from crying.

According to a police report, Walton, a family friend, was babysitting the infant on Aug. 25 when he became "very frustrated" and slammed the baby's head into an elevator wall at The Road Home, a private non-profit shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

Walton was then booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on attempted homicide and aggravated child abuse charges. The infant later passed away.

Walton is currently being held without bail.