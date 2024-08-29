'Very frustrated' babysitter accused of smashing child's head into elevator wall

MIDVALE, Utah — A family friend who was called upon to babysit a 4-month-old infant has been arrested after he allegedly slammed the baby's head into an elevator wall at a Midvale shelter to stop her from crying.

Zachary Walton, 28, faces charges of murder and child abuse after his arrest Sunday.

The incident allegedly occurred at The Road Home, a private non-profit shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

According to the police report, the child suffered a skull fracture on both the left and right side of her head, as well as a brain bleed. Police say the baby is currently at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Primary Children's Hospital where her condition has not improved and doctors are considering to test her brain functionality in the next few days.

Walton was caring for the child while her mother went to work delivering food. At around 6 p.m., Walton told police that he had become "very frustrated" with the baby. He said his frustration level was at an 8 on a scale of 10.

Later in the evening, Walton gave the baby to his stepdaughter, who is a minor, but the child kept crying. Walton's stepdaughter called out wanting to know what to do with the baby.

Deciding to take the baby to the roof of the shelter so he can vape to "destress," Walton entered the elevator and while cradling the girl in his arm, he "smashed her head into the metal corner of the elevator where the elevator curves to the sliding doors," the arrest report stated.

When the baby started crying harder, Walton told police that he thought to himself, ""How do I get her to shut up?"

Walton again hit the baby's head into the corner of the elevator, at which point she stopped crying. On the rooftop, the baby stopped breathing and her heart stopped, at which point Walton claimed to have attempted life-saving measures.

However, surveillance video showed Walton allegedly carrying the baby's limp body around for approximately 17 minutes while blowing in her face. After what police called an "extreme amount of time," Walton then called the baby's mother and said she wasn't breathing.

Walton's roommate came upstairs and told him to call 911.

Using an infant doll during a police interview, Walton demonstrated how he had slammed the baby's head. The noise the baby's head made during the demonstration "could be heard several rooms away in the Police Station."

According to the baby's mother, Walton had admitted to her in texts that he had shaken the child after she had stopped breathing.