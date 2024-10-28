Midvalley Elementary forced to online learning following power outage

MIDVALE, Utah — Parents and guardians of Midvalley Elementary students are being told that their students will be remote learning following a power outage at the school.

According to an email sent to parents, the power outage happened late Sunday night when someone vandalized and damaged an electrical box on campus. The utility company is working to restore power but the repairs needed are extensive and the school is currently without heat.

"Midvalley students will be expected to engage in learning today with their teachers who will be reaching out to students with learning expectations," the district wrote in an email.

Because the transition to remote learning is unexpected assignments and activities might not be posted until later this morning.

Students needing nutrition services may pick up a sack breakfast and lunch at Union Middle, at 615 East 8000 S., Sandy between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Anyone with questions can call 801-826-5000 or email communications@canyonsdistrict.org.