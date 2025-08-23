Community dresses blue for Bear River’s first football game since officers were killed in shooting

GARLAND, Utah — On Friday, players, students and fans showed up wearing blue to Bear River High School’s first game since two officers were shot and killed on Sunday.

“It feels a lot different. Our community went through a lot this week, and we're just trying to give a little bit back,” said Clay Chournos, athletic director for Bear River High School.

Not only did they show up in blue, but dozens of volunteers showed up early to decorate the stadium.

“Unfortunately, in circumstances like this, I feel like we see the worst of humanity, but then the best of humanity shows up,” said Katie Hess, Football Booster President for Bear River High School.

The fallen officers left a big hole in the Bear River community.

“Sergeant Sorensen is an alum from Bear River High School,” Chournos said, "he has extremely deep roots here, and he was a huge loss for our community. He was one of the nicest guys that you'll ever meet, great officer.”

“Officer Estrada we didn't know very well, but he actually would come and work out in the weight room every once in a while. So still knew him a little bit,” he added.

The sea of blue was something the students wanted.

“We are all wearing blue because we want to honor our fallen officers those who are out there to protect our freedoms and our safety,” said student Jackson Fewkes.

“Our primary colors are usually red and black so just to see us all show up in blue really shows how much we care and how much we want to show our support,” said student Reggie Hess.

However, it still feels raw.

“I can't ever recall anything this big happening. I went to high school here. I raised my kids here for the last 12-13 years, and it was shocking,” Katie said.

But the community is working to heal together, one step at a time.

“That's really our community, Tremonton and Garland, and the surrounding communities. They rally when there's a need, and they're amazing,” Chournos said.