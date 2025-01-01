Millcreek Common welcomes the New Year just before bedtime for families

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah families came to Millcreek Common to celebrate the new year a little early with festivities all around just before bedtime.

There were two parties at Millcreek Common on New Year's Eve to celebrate 2025 – Early Eve and then Late Out.

The highlight for parents like Nick Ermarth, was an early celebration so that kids get to enjoy fireworks before midnight.

"It’s fun to experience it with them and see them enjoy it,” said Ermarth.

For Nicole Caron, who came with her family from Florida, there were plenty of games and events leading up to the early countdown and fireworks.

"It’s great for us because bedtime is usually before midnight,” said Caron.

The first floor had arcade games and cotton candy, and on the top floor, there was a dance area with a DJ, balloons, and more festivities.

For the late event that goes till after the clock strikes midnight, that space turned into a live concert. And of course, ice skating through the evening and night.

Some making resolutions for the new year: "keeping up with my kids, ski more with the kiddos, mine is learning new tricks on my scooter,” said the Ermarth family.

And trying to set the tone for 2025.

"Be kind to each other out there, love everyone out there and just enjoy the year.”