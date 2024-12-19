Millcreek market is nice stop for naughty last-minute Christmas shoppers

MILLCREEK, Utah — Calling all last-minute Christmas shoppers, there is a place in Millcreek where you can still buy unique local products for loved ones and friends during the holidays.

Millcreek Common has become a vibrant community hub and right now, the public market space has become the holiday shopping destination with Utah's Own Holiday Shoppes.

"It has been an absolutely incredible opportunity to sell here," said ceramics vendor Estelle Dickerson. "For small local artists, we thrive on these spaces, we need these spaces to keep our businesses alive."

Dickerson has been doing pottery for seven years, but this is the year she decided to go all in on her passion project and turn it into a business: Alpine Reflection.

"I just fell in love," she said. "I was like this is my art form."

Estelle is adamant that markets like Utah's Own Holiday Shoppes are important for sales around the holidays and the Millcreek Common makes it even easier to be a vendor.

"Having the outdoor markets in the summer is amazing, but having a space like this where I can have my art and not have to physically be here all the time, I can be at home creating and making more stuff while my art is here selling," Estelle said.

The Millcreek Common Public Market space operates on a central checkout model.

"People can come, shop, and buy here and then we have our local people coming and doing inventory and bringing new products every day," explained Millcreek Community Life director Aimee McConkie.

The Utah's Own Holiday Shoppes is in its second year and McConkie says it's exceeded expectations.

"It's about getting these different flavors and tastes of our community," she said. "You go to big-box retailers and you kind of get the same old stuff this is very unique products, fresh products, and you're supporting local businesses by shopping here."

The Utah's Own Holiday Shoppes are open daily from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. through Tuesday.