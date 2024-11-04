Millcreek neighborhood plagued by someone shooting out windows with marbles

MILLCREEK, Utah — Millcreek residents say they filed a report with the Unified Police Department on Halloween night after finding property damage and several marbles on and around their property.

"Apparently this was target practice for a paint gun or a marble gun. I don't know what they're using but it's doing quite a bit of damage," said Millcreek resident Rebecca White.

Since early October, residents along 700 East in Millcreek have been discovering damage to their houses, RVs and cars, and then finding a white marble not too far from it.

"I looked up and I saw that my window right here has a crack in it. Sure enough, I'm looking at the ground, there's a marble right there," said fellow Millcreek resident Dustin George.

George filed a police report with the Unified Police Department Millcreek Office.

"It's nonsensical for someone to be doing something like that. It just kills me. It's a quiet neighborhood; I've been here since 2019. Never had a problem with anyone and then suddenly got some dude shooting marbles out of a paintball gun," said George.

White, who is George's next-door neighbor, has lived in her home for more than 20 years. She stressed that they've never had issues like this.

"I heard glass falling, so I looked over and this window has a star in it. I thought initially it had been hit by a BB, and then I looked down and there was a white marble on the ground below," said White.

Both of the residents hope the police will take action so this can be stopped.

"Found white marbles all over her yard, all over my yard. I started noticing some dings on my car," said George.

White said her neighbors a few doors down also had damage to vehicle windows that were parked on their property.

"Her windows have been shot out three times. And she's got white marbles all around the car. We just want to catch this guy and hold him accountable. It's costing me $1,800 to replace one window," said White.

Some residents are worried about people getting injured, especially with many kids and pets in the area.

"For the most part, it's a nice, really peaceful area," George said. "You get cars — we're on a busy street — but other than that it's quiet and it sucks to have one person come in and ruin all of that," said George.

They encourage others who are dealing with this situation to contact the police.