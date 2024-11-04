Missing 19-year-old found dead in Davis County canyon

FARMINGTON, Utah — A young woman who went missing this weekend was found dead in the mountains above Farmington.

Mia Casto, 19, was reported missing by her family around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday. She was last seen leaving her apartment in Farmington the day before the report, according to a missing person flyer.

Farmington Police said her body was found Sunday around 3 p.m. in the area of Rudd Creek, above the city. The multi-agency search consisted of tracking dogs, drones, helicopters, the Davis County Search and Rescue Team, and other investigative resources.

As of Sunday evening, police did not have any indication of how Casto died. Officials also said there were no signs of foul play.

"The Farmington City Police Department extends its deepest condolences to Mia’s family, friends, and loved ones," the department said in a statement. "We also offer our gratitude to the Department of Public Safety, Davis County Search and Rescue, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the Centerville Police Department, and all others that aided in the search efforts."