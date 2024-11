SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are looking for a missing 8-year-old girl last seen early Friday.

Romina Espinoza was seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. wearing a pink winter coat with kittens on it, pink pants, white shoes and her hair in pony tails.

Family and friends last saw her near 800 North Andrea Circle.

Police are mobilizing a K9 tracking unit, a police drone operator, patrol officers, and bike officers in the search.

Anyone who knows Espinoza's whereabouts are asked to call 911.