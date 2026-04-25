Missing man found deceased in Farmington Canyon, officials confirm

FARMINGTON, Utah — Officials have located the body of a missing person in Farmington Canyon Friday evening. There are no indications of foul play at this time.

According to family members, Matthew Bodle was dropped off early Tuesday morning with a three-wheeler and camping equipment. When they were unable to contact Bodle, they contacted Davis County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to Farmington Canyon and conducted a search, but were unable to locate him before calling the search off due to severe weather in the area.

When the search resumed on Friday, the body of Mr. Bodle was located.

Investigators have found no indications of foul play, the cause and manner of death will be later determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

"The Davis County Sheriff’s Office has been working closely with Mr. Bodle’s family and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," read a statement by the Davis County Sheriff's Office.

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