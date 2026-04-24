Popular model train attraction in South Weber may be derailed

SOUTH WEBER, Utah — A beloved family attraction in South Weber is riding model trains at the park, but the last engine may leave the station if the city decides to stop the engines from chugging down the tracks.

"the whole reason we moved here was the train track," said resident Ron Anderson.

Anderson lives close to Canyon Meadows Park and brings his granddaughter to ride the train created by the South Weber Model Railroad Club.

"[The] community comes together here once a month and we have between 500 and 2500 riders every month," explained club treasurer Peter Robbins.

John Grubb started the club in 2009, which offers free rides to people in the summer.

"Watching the face of a little 4-year-old, 5-year-old, getting on a train, you know he's going to be back next month to ride the train, and that's the case," Grubb said.

But that might not happen this year.

"I honestly just learned that they are looking at taking it away and it made me so sad," said Tia Wilson. "I was really looking forward to bringing [the kids] in the future this summer."

The club received notice from the city a few weeks ago that they are looking at ending train rides in the park.

"The history with the club is that there have constantly been issues related to maintenance and safety, including unaddressed insurance company safety audit items," the city said in a statement. "We truly wish the club was successful, but the history of the club outside the public eye over 15 plus years has been one of unfulfilled potential, unmet expectations and promises, and overall lack of support and resources, which necessitate the city council considering termination at this time."

Robbins claims the club has never had an accident.

"We've never had anything reportable. Never had anybody so much as fall off the train. I don't know where they are getting safety from," he said.

The city would not provide any examples of past issues.

As the train remains on the tracks for now, Wilson hopes the city will let the club stay.

"I grew up in northern Utah, and so I remember going to like Union Station, seeing the trains for myself," she shared. "Even just taking my kids around trains, it's really special simple memories, which I love."

"Trains are neat. They are part of Utah, and hopefully it'll stay and be part of South Weber," added Anderson. "That's what I'm hoping."

The city council is expected to make its decision on whether the trains can stay at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday.